LYNDONVILLE — A two-car crash Friday evening on Lynburke Road caused both vehicles to be removed from the scene.
According to police Officer Brandon Thrailkill, who responded to the scene along with Officer Jason Harris, the accident occurred in the area of 1786 Lynburke Road. Issac Pike, 18, of Lyndon reported his 2006 Ford Fusion hydroplaned while traveling south, and was unable to regain control. A northbound 2011 Toyota Corolla operated by Aiden Bogie, 16, also of Lyndon, attempted to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful.
