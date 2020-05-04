NEWPORT CITY — Vermont State Police say two were shot and killed and one injured in an apparent murder suicide shooting early Monday morning at 74 School St.
Police say preliminary evidence shows Paul Brown, 51, of School Street shot son-in-law Kevin Atkins, 38. Police say Brown then apparently shot himself.
Police say Brown also shot and injured his step-daughter, Atkins’ wife Nicole, 29. Police said Brown shot Nicole Atkins in the neck and chest. Police say she was undergoing surgery and in stable condition as of late Monday afternoon at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
The Atkins’ three young children were in the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured, police said. Neither was Paul Brown’s wife, Kim, 48, mother of Nicole Atkins, who called in the shooting, according to state police Capt. Scott Dunlap, commander of the Major Crime Unit.
The home belonged to the Browns. Police said the Atkins “stayed at the home on and off” with their three young children but listed a North Troy residence as their home.
The children, 6, 5, and 2, were home at the time of the shooting, police said. They were unhurt.
Police said the children were being taken to family members by social workers with the Department of Children and Families.
Police declined to say what type of firearm or firearms was used in the shooting or how many shots were fired, saying the investigation would determine that. Newport City Acting Police Chief Travis Bingham said police don’t have a clear motive as yet.
When asked if the shooting was a murder-suicide, Dunlap said “that’s what it appears to be at this stage in the investigation.”
Autopsies will be performed Tuesday by the Vermont medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death.
They are looking into whether there were any threats made before the shooting.
Bingham thanked the DCF for help protecting the children. “They were removed very quickly” to get them to family members, Bingham said.
Police are working closely with the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office in the ongoing investigation.
Dunlap said they had a really brief conversation with Nicole Brown about the shooting before she was rushed by ambulance to North Country Hospital in Newport City and then to DHMC.
Bingham said there was not much background available on Paul Brown or why the shooting occurred.
State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett said Paul Brown did not have a serious criminal record including domestic assault crimes or other violent crimes.
Police will finish the investigation and talk with with neighbors and those who know the family Tuesday.
Monica Vallieres lives next door to the Browns. She said she and her fiance did not know the names of the Brown and Atkins families but knew there were conflicts in the home at 74 School St. She said the older man who lived in the house had talked last week about shooting a younger male relative, saying he was going to shoot someone.
She said that the older man told them he had a handgun and complained of a head injury from an accident that had left him with brain damage. She and her fiance have heard people screaming at each other often in the house.
Vallieres said she was not surprised then when she learned that there had been a shooting at the house. She said they did not tell police about the threat that the older man told them about, saying they did not want to become a target of Paul Brown’s threats.
She said the younger couple and their children were at the home frequently.
911 Call
Dunlap said a 911 emergency call came in to the VSP dispatcher at 6 a.m. Monday that was transferred to the Newport City dispatcher.
The call was from Kim Brown, who reported that there had been a shooting and people were dead.
Two city officers responded immediately and found Kevin and Nicole Atkins shot in one room and Paul Brown shot in another. They found Kim Brown and the three children uninjured. One officer took the children to safety with DCF while the other remained on the scene.
Vallieres said police responded with flashing lights but no sirens. She saw several ambulances arrive.
The home is across School Street from United Christian Academy, which is closed to students and staff.
Police partially blocked off part of the dead-end street to vehicles.
Throughout the day, state police investigators arrived, including one team with a drone and others with the crime scene command center.
Several investigators spoke with people living in the homes and in businesses nearby. Police held a press conference at 4:15 p.m., saying that they would continue the investigation at the home and in the area on Tuesday.
Bingham urged anyone experiencing any kind of crisis, especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic and the stress it is putting on families, to contact 2-1-1 or the Newport Police Department at 802-334-6733 for information or help.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the state police in Derby at 802-334-8881 or Newport police at 802-334-6733.
