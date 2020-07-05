LOWER WATERFORD — A motorcyclist and passenger were victims of a fatal motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon in Waterford.
The driver, Victor E. Kasica, 58, and his passenger, Deanna J. Murphy, 49, both of Thornton, N.H., were pronounced dead at the Route 18 scene.
Police say the crash occurred when Kasica’s 2003 Harley Davidson failed to negotiate a left hand corner while traveling south on Route 18, and went into a guardrail near the intersection of Lower Waterford Road.
The initial call for assistance was toned at 5:23 p.m. State police troopers arrived on scene and rendered first aid to the operator and passenger. The police report says both died on scene from their injuries
Route 18 was closed throughout the evening from Remick Road to Cemetery Road.
The motorcycle, a Harley Davidson FLTRI, was totaled.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police’s St. Johnsbury barracks at 802-748-3111.
