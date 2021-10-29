On the same day that Gov. Phil Scott went to Newport to promote the importance of vaccines, the Northeast Kingdom reported its 2nd most new cases since the pandemic began.
The Northeast Kingdom has the lowest vaccination rates in the state and has been experiencing an outsized share of cases in recent weeks, most notably in Orleans County, which has one of the highest per capita recent case rates in New England.
The impact of the Delta surge on the NEK was further highlighted Friday when the Health Department reported 2 additional COVID-related deaths in the Northeast Kingdom, with one in Orleans County and one in Caledonia County.
These latest deaths bring the regional total to 32 with 16 fatalities in Caledonia County, 14 in Orleans County and 2 in Essex County.
This was the first coronavirus-connected death of an Orleans County resident since early August. In that same time frame, there have been 9 deaths in Caledonia County.
The NEK also crossed the threshold of 5,000 coronavirus cases when it reported 93 cases were identified on Wednesday, the region’s 2nd highest day behind last spring when the prison in Newport reported over 100 cases that were part of an outbreak among the incarcerated population and prison staff. There were an additional 45 cases identified on Thursday and the NEK’s total is now at 5,120 cases.
On Thursday, Governor Scott, Commissioner Mark Levine and Secretary Mike Smith were in Orleans County to stress the importance of getting vaccinated and getting your booster. While there, Governor Scott received his booster shot at North Country Hospital.
The 7-day positivity rate in some of the counties in the Northeast Kingdom is more than double that of the statewide average. To increase availability for both initial vaccinations and booster doses, the State is offering additional clinics throughout the region this weekend and next week. Some will be walk-in mobile clinics while others would require an appointment be made through the Health Department website.
“I encourage all those who live in the area and who are eligible for the vaccine or a booster to take advantage of these opportunities,” said Scott. “The vaccines are free, they are safe, and—most importantly—they work.”
Upcoming vaccination sites in the NEK include:
Saturday, October 30
Barton Fire Station, 134 Main Street, 8 – 11 a.m. (walk-in)
Orleans Fire Station, 102 Main Street, 12 – 4 p.m. (walk-in)
Lunenburg Common, 15 Park Ave, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (walk-in)
Canaan School Parking Lot, 99 School Street, 3 – 5 p.m. (walk-in)
Jay Peak Resort, 830 Jay Peak Road, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St Johnsbury, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Northern Express Care, 1 Eastern Ave., St Johnsbury, 1 – 3 p.m.
Sunday, October 31
Newport Ambulance, 830 Union Street, 8 – 11 a.m. (walk-in)
Brighton Fire Rescue, 102 Railroad Street, Island Pond, 12 – 3 p.m. (walk-in)
Glover Town Green, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (walk-in)
Monday, November 1
Elks Lodge, 3736 U.S. Route 5, Derby, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, November 2
Jay Peak Resort, 830 Jay Peak Road, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Hardwick Area Health Center, 4 Slapp Hill, 2 – 5 p.m.
Island Pond Health & Dental Center, 82 Maple Street, 12:30 – 4:30 p.m.
Northern Express Care, 1 Eastern Ave, St. Johnsbury, 1 – 3 p.m.
Northeastern VT Regional Hospital – COVID Operations Center, 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Wednesday, November 3
Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Hardwick Area Health Center, 4 Slapp Hill, 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Thursday, November 4
Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Hardwick Area Health Center, 4 Slapp Hill, 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Northern Express Care, 1 Eastern Ave, St. Johnsbury, 1 – 3 p.m.
Friday, November 5
Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St Johnsbury, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Island Pond Health & Dental Center, 82 Maple Street, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Northern Express Care, 1 Eastern Ave, St Johnsbury, 5 – 7 p.m.
Saturday, November 6
Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Northern Express Care, 1 Eastern Ave, St. Johnsbury, 1 – 3 p.m.
You can also make an appointment for a free vaccine at Walmart, Walgreens, or Kinney Drugs.
