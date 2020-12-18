Roberto Vargas of Newport City was the second Northeast Kingdom man to die while in Vermont custody at a private prison in Mississippi.

Vargas, 59, died Dec. 13 at Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Miss., while serving a Vermont sentence for the attempted second-degree murder of his wife. His death is under internal investigation by the Vermont Department of Corrections.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments