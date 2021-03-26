2 Positive Cases At Coventry School, Grades Go Remote

COVENTRY — Two people at Coventry Village School tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the school to send several grades into remote learning.
Students in grade seven learned remotely Thursday and Friday. Students in grade six began learning remotely on Friday and were expected to continue remote learning into part of next week.
John Castle, superintendent of North Country Supervisory Union, said in a letter to parents on Thursday that the decision followed communications between NCSU’s response team and the Vermont Department of Health.
“We know that the potential days for exposure at school occurred on March 18 and 22. This is important because it establishes the timeline for quarantining of close contacts,” Castle stated.
“We are confident that there is a very limited risk that others were exposed,” Castle stated.
“Thus far, we do not have evidence that the virus is being transmitted within the school. However, we cannot rule that out as a potential, and we certainly know there is an increase in the prevalence of the virus in the community.”
“Given the level of cases in our community and recent cases at schools, we remind families of the importance to maintain all practices to limit the transmission of the virus,” Castle concluded.
North Country Union High School in Newport City and NCU Junior High School and Derby Elementary School in Derby all operated remotely this week after positive cases and close contacts were identified late last week.
So far, they are expected to return to in-school learning in the coming week.
