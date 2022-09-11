ST. JOHNSBURY — It was a proposal first heard by the public in October 1998 and in April 1999, it passed.
Now, 20 years after the first day of classes in 2002, the consolidation of the St. Johnsbury School is being remembered.
The pre-K through eighth grade school on Western Avenue is still thriving today and operates as a centralized learning location for the town’s students.
“I really believe it was a new day for that whole school community,” Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union Superintendent David Baker said.
Baker, the Superintendent in St. J at the time, was a driving force behind the consolidation.
“I facilitated the very early discussions with the community and with the school board,” Baker said. “I remember looking out the office window and just wondering if there was room in the back for an addition. At no cost, I was able to get Black River Design to come up and take a look. They thought it was doable. The biggest issue up to that point was finding the right site, but lo and behold, we were sitting on the right site all along.”
He says a huge benefit to expanding on the middle school was that all students were able to learn at the same place and have access to the same opportunities. However, the project initially gained traction due to safety issues.
“It was clear when I became superintendent that there were many bond votes looking for new buildings,” Baker said. “The buildings we had were quite old.”
In many cases, he added, the buildings posed hazardous concerns such as asbestos and electrical and HVAC issues.
“So I knew this was a top priority,” he said. “The buildings just presented such issues.”
Baker also noted that there was considerable separation and inequity between the public schools. To help with this, pods were created in each building, K-2 and 3-5, which Baker says made the collaboration between teachers go more smoothly once they were all in one building.
That replicated the eventual finished project; a building designed with pods allowed for collaboration between both teachers and students.
“If administrators made full use out of that building, it really was a 21st century structure,” Baker said. “I know it has encouraged teaming and collaboration, which leads to good solid unit development among teachers. It also provide an equity across all grades and all children. I know the numbers have dwindled a bit, but I think it’s just so good that all the children are in one spot.”
When the proposal was first brought forward in 1998, the cost and longevity were two heavily discussed topics. The argument was made that putting a new addition to the Middle School would last much longer than just renovating the old buildings for a temporary fix.
The consolidation meant the closure of several public schools; Arlington, Portland Street, Summer Street, Adams and Lincoln.
Another catalyst, was that the way students were learning was evolving. Having all the students in one location, meant technology and resources could be pinpointed to just one school, making it more fair, equal opportunity while also being much more cost-effective.
Baker and former teacher Otto Wurzburg both fought diligently that the auditorium would not be cut from the project. They envisioned it be used not just for school use, but also community.
Now, looking back on the 20 years since, it was a process that Baker says he wouldn’t hesitate to do again.
“I think the new building was a real lift for St Johnsbury,” he said. “It helped with the real estate market. It provided at least the look of one modern campus that led right up to the high school. It was the safest thing to do. And it also provided great colleagueship between teachers. I would still support it today.
“I would just like to thank the community again 20 years later. They really stood behind this project. They knew what needed to be done and they supported it for their children.”
There is a plan to focus on the 20th anniversary of the consolidation during the school’s open house which will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.