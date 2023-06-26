2007 Suspect In St. Johnsbury Jewelry Store Robbery On The Run Again
A Massachusetts man charged with robbing a jewelry store in St. Johnsbury 16 years ago was released by Judge John R. Treadwell in Windsor County Court.

And now, Nicholas O. Blagojevic, 43, is on the run again.

