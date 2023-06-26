2007 Suspect In St. Johnsbury Jewelry Store Robbery On The Run Again

A Massachusetts man charged with robbing a jewelry store in St. Johnsbury 16 years ago was released by Judge John R. Treadwell in Windsor County Court.
And now, Nicholas O. Blagojevic, 43, is on the run again.
Blagojevic was arrested by police in Hartford, Vt. on a $50,000 warrant in May
But Judge Treadwell released Blagojevic on conditions and a $1,000 unsecured appearance bond. That means Blagojevic only had to sign for the bond and did not have to post any money.
Caledonia Superior Court
Blagojevic was charged in 2007 with felony assault & robbery and 2nd degree unlawful restraint for allegedly stealing $140,000 worth of jewelry from Dana Jewelry store on Railroad Street and grabbing the store manager, Johnna Herrick Phelps, by the hair, pushing her into another room and handcuffing her.
“They told her to stay in the room for 20 minutes or they would kill her,” reads the 2007 police report.
On Monday, Blagojevic was scheduled for a hearing in Caledonia Superior Court but he failed to appear.
Judge Justin P. Jiron then issued and arrest warrant for Blagojevic will bail set a $1,000 cash.
Hartford Police Cpl. Randy St. Peter said officers encountered Blagojevic while responding to a complaint of a suspicious person. After making contact, they discovered the warrant. He was lodged in jail until he could be arraigned. Blagojevic pleaded not guilty to the charges in Windsor County.
Also implicated in the jewelry store robbery were Wesleyn Rose and Allison Martino - also from Massachusetts.
It was a crime committed in broad daylight.
Herrick Phelps was able to free herself from the plastic handcuffs, untie the rope used to bind the back door shut and then press a silent alarm button.
Store owner Loren Phelps said at the time that the thieves may have escaped with all of the diamonds in the store as well as the most expensive rings.
According to 2007 court documents, Blagojevic is facing a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
