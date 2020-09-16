2020 Circumburke Trail Challenge To Be Cancelled

Circumburke participants ride in 2015. (File photo)

EAST BURKE — The Kingdom Trail Association has chosen not to produce the annual Circumburke Trail Challenge for the second year in a row.

KTA believes that it is necessary to avoid the potential adverse impact the event could have due to the continued uncertainty surrounding the request for an Act 250 jurisdictional opinion currently pending with reference to the Kingdom Trail network.

