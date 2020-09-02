NEWPORT — The 2020 hunting lottery for Bluffside Farm in Newport has been announced today by the Vermont Land Trust.

The Vermont Land Trust will issue permission for deer hunting at Bluffside Farm during three periods: Oct. 17 to Nov. 13, Nov. 14 to Nov. 29, and Nov. 30 to Dec. 15. All hunting will be archery-only because of the Newport City ordinance banning firearms. These will be the only dates during which hunting will be permitted, and all applicable rules will apply.

