WESTFORD, Vt. – According to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Survey 2020 Maple Syrup Report (for the Northeastern Region), once again, Vermont is the Number 1 producing state in the nation for the 93rd straight season.
Despite COVID-19, this was a record setting season with 2.22 million gallons of maple syrup made. Vermont’s production increased 7 percent from 2019 and accounted for 51 percent of the United States crop, while the United States overall production jumped 4.6 percent from 2019.
For sugaring operations in many Vermont counties, the season ran from late February to the middle of April, with a report of at least one sugar maker boiling as late as April 28. Statewide temperatures were slightly above average in March and slightly below average in April, which allowed operations at higher elevations to keep producing. In general, sugar makers reported that their sap had low to average sugar content, but the healthy sap runs allowed most to have average or record years for production.
Along with the favorable weather conditions, Vermont’s new record tap count of 6,150,000 helped gather more sap than ever. With the season wrapped up, Vermont sugar makers are now busy getting their products to consumers here at home, nationwide, and beyond through online stores, curbside, delivery, and through local farmers’ markets. To find your Vermont maple syrup online, visit online at https://vermontmaple.org/buy-pure-maple/.
