2021 CircumBurke Challenge Cancelled For Third Year, Over Act 250 Uncertainty

The Kingdom Trail Association and Victory Hill Sector have chosen once again not to produce the annual Circumburke Trail Challenge. This will now be the third year in a row the event has been canceled.
Conceived in 2010, the Circumburke Trail Challenge is a 27-mile backcountry course for trail runners and mountain bikers to test their limits. The event was produced in partnership between Victory Hill and Kingdom Trails. Traditionally, Circumburke has been a one-day event that circumnavigates Burke Mtn. on a route through state land, Kingdom Trails, the Victory Hill Sector, and Burke Mountain singletrack. Participants have embraced the intense physical and mental challenge that the course offers.
Multiple times CircumBurke had been voted “Best Bicycle Race in Vermont” by Vermont Sports Readers, plus it brought over 600 racers, as well as their families and friends to the area, as the goal of the event was to help provide economic support to the region during the Fall tourist shoulder season.
Kingdom Trails said it believes it is necessary to avoid the potential adverse impact the event could have due to the continued uncertainty surrounding the request for an Act 250 Jurisdictional Opinion, currently pending on the Victory Hill Sector trails.
In 2020 and this year, the event was planned to be produced solely by KTA, as part of the Challenge route passes through a section of the Victory Hill trails, an integral section of the course that has been closed to bikes for more than two years due to an Act 250 JO issued by Vermont’s Natural Resources Board. The Natural Resource Board has reserved the possibility of pursuing an enforcement action against Victory Hill, if the CircumBurke event passes through their trails. Despite this setback, Victory Hill and Kingdom Trails say they hope that the CircumBurke race will return to the Northeast Kingdom in the coming years.
