2021 Grants Supported Wellness Efforts in St. Johnsbury and Island Pond

Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) announced the community projects in St. Johnsbury and Island Pond that were funded through RiseVT Amplify Grants in 2021.
The RiseVT Grants are designed to amplify efforts to make the healthy choice the easy choice where we live, work, learn, and play. All of the projects funded through the program address one or more of the CDC strategies to reduce obesity and strive to increase access and reduce barriers to physical activity, healthy food, and/or physical, social, and emotional well-being.
Together, with funding from OneCare Vermont and collaboration with NEK Prosper!, Northern Counties awarded nearly $10,000 to the following community partners/projects:
- Brighton Recreation for Lakeside Walking Path Revitalization and Line Dancing – Accessible Fitness for All
- Northeast Kingdom Community Action – Parent-Child Center Pedal Path
- Caledonia Trail Collaborative – NVRH Trailhead Kiosk
- Northeast Kingdom Human Services – Fun and Fresh Food in the NEK
- Faith in Action – Healthy Meal Kits
- LINK – Bike infrastructure and Safe Riding Habits at St. Johnsbury School
- North Country Hospital – Fall Biking Bash
- Northern Physical Therapy - Kicks for Kids
Northern Counties’ RiseVT Community Health Leader Jen Grant stated, “These grants were truly a collaborative effort with partners from NEK Prosper!’s Physically Healthy CAN, which includes representatives from NVRH, VT Department of Health, Community Restorative Justice Center, Faith in Action, Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging, Northeast Kingdom Community Action, and Northern Counties. This group’s input ensured we selected the projects that best fit the goals of RiseVT and the Amplify Grant Program. NCHC is thrilled we have been able to provide this support to help create healthier communities.”
“The Amplify Funds have played an integral role in Brighton Recreation’s ability to further its mission of creating more recreational opportunities for the community,” stated Paul Chambers, Director of Brighton Recreation. “The opportunity for these grants often provided the impetus to put programs in motion and make them a reality. The funds made it possible for us to put up instructional signs for newly installed outdoor exercise equipment along our lakeside walking path. The signs made the equipment more accessible. The equipment was used a lot over the summer – often by folks who wouldn’t otherwise have easy access to daily exercise!”
The funders had requested that programs for 2021 be prioritized in St. Johnsbury and Island Pond. NCHC CEO Michael Costa stated, “I believe that the future of health care requires more strategic partnerships and investment in our communities. We would like to make investments throughout our service area in the future. Together we can help people live well!
NCHC encompasses five community health centers, three dental centers, a walk-in primary care location, and a certified home health care & hospice division providing a full spectrum of quality, affordable, and compassionate health care services to patients of all ages, throughout the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. For more information, visit www.nchcvt.org. NCHC is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $3,487,248 with 80% financed with non-governmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.
RiseVT is OneCare Vermont’s lead prevention program. Learn more: www.onecarevt.org/about-risevt/. NEK Prosper! is the accountable health community for Caledonia and Southern Essex Counties and is a collaborative effort of organizations, community members, and businesses. NEK Prosper! envisions a community where everyone is financially secure, mentally healthy, physically healthy, well housed, and well nourished. Learn more: www.nekprosper.org.
Information provided by NCHC’s Brynn M. Evans
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.