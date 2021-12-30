2021 In Review: Academy Adopts Universal Dress Code

St. Johnsbury Academy officials decided in the fall of 2021 to abandon the school’s traditional dress code rules for girls and boys and adopt one policy to be applied universally.
Students will begin classes next semester with no gender-specific clothing or hair mandates. Among the changes to the multi-generational Academy tradition of assigning a code of dress that has different rules for boys and girls, ties will now be optional.
Headmaster Sharon Howell said conversations about the gender-specific dress code have been happening at the Academy for a few years, predating her arrival.
“What I saw after the first year was there was a lot of alignment in the changes that the school community was hoping for—not unanimity, but strong support for making some change,” she said in an email. “So we brought the trustees a proposal for creating a new code at their fall meeting, and they endorsed it unanimously.”
Concerns of a legal nature contributed to the move to one policy for all student attire. The school referenced Title IX, a federal civil rights law.
“In recent court cases students and families have prevailed in their arguments that it is fundamentally discriminatory to have a gendered dress code, and the consensus is growing around the realization that it’s only a matter of time before schools who haven’t adapted are vulnerable to criticism or even sued for discrimination,” notes the Academy.
Dr. Howell said she recognizes that some people may view the change as a move away from tradition, but the new policy will adhere to high standards for dress.
“We actually hope they will step it up a bit from where we are now, tie notwithstanding,” she said. “This is still a very formal dress code—no jeans, sweatpants, or T-shirts, etc.—and I think we can re-articulate the expectation that our students show pride in themselves and the community by dressing in neat, clean, and appropriate attire.”
