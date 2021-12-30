2021 In Review: Academy Students Walk Out Of Class

A large group of St. Johnsbury Academy students walked out of class on their last day of school on May 27, 2021 and gathered on campus in front of Colby Hall to protest what they believed was the school’s poor handling of cultural issues like racism and sexual identity.
The students, totaling 39, lined up shoulder to shoulder on the sidewalk facing Colby Hall about noon. Many held signs noting a variety of messages. One read “Black Lives Matter. Trans lives matter. The Academy must do better.” On another a student wrote, “Ignorance is Bliss” with the word “Bliss” covered by an X and the word “Hurtful” added instead. One sign noted multiple messages: “Free Palestine,” “Combat Antisemitism,” “Black Lives Matter,” “LGBTQ+ rights are human rights” and “Silence is Tolerance.”
Several of the signs referenced the word “silence,” communicating a sense that the Academy is silent on contentious issues of race, sexual identity and sexual assault. Many of the masked students in the walkout had yellow tape forming an X over their covered mouths.
“Whether it be through microaggressions, whether it be through racism, anti-Semitism, how we identify or even with cases with sexual assault,” said Academy senior Cierra Manassa-Curnin, “(the Academy’s) silence is hurting us and their silence is hurting this community.”
Manassa-Curnin, 17, of St. Johnsbury, organized the walkout with fellow seniors Joanna Dahlan, 17, of Saudi Arabia, Ezra Willson, 18, St. Johnsbury.
Prior to her address of her fellow students, Manassa-Curnin walked from Colby Hall with Academy Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell to the line-up of students. Howell joined the students for a few minutes, listening to part of Manassa-Curnin’s speech and observing a moment of symbolic silence with the students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.