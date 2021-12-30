The Northeast Kingdom Agency on Aging in early 2021 received a $100,000 donation to help with the huge increase in Meals on Wheels demand during the pandemic. The money was thanks to the national attention given the handmade woolen mittens worn by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, on Inauguration Day.
Meg Burmeister, executive director of the agency, said in an interview in January that the agency was told to expect at least $100,000 to flow from the fundraising Sen. Sanders’ conducted through sweatshirt sales featuring the image of him at the inauguration, blue surgical mask and wool mittens made by a 2nd-grade teacher in Essex from a recycled sweater. The image of Sanders went viral with people the world over creating funny memes of him with the now famed mittens.
The sweatshirts, at $45 each, sold out quickly, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars.
According to Burmeister, the donation coming from Sen. Sanders - a longtime advocate for the elderly and supporter of the Meals on Wheels program - would help cover part of a deficit the agency was running due to the pandemic’s continued demand for home-delivered meals.
“Bernie was able to capitalize on what I think was a stress reliever for all of us,” said Burmeister. She said people all over have been “kind of enjoying the moment with him around the memes of him in his coat and mittens … of course all of us in the Northeast Kingdom do not think that looks funny at all, but to the rest of the world, with a bit of humor and tongue-in-cheek, he saw it was an opportunity for him to highlight the value of Meals on Wheels, which is funded through the Older Americans Act, but it does not nearly do it justice.”
