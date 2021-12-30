Forty-three years ago Alberta Leeman vanished without a trace.
Now, her disappearance may have been solved.
In August, authorities found Leeman’s 1972 Pontiac LeMans submerged in the Connecticut River just south of the Lunenburg/Lancaster covered bridge. They reported it has been there “for decades.”
Human remains were recovered from the car by a New Hampshire State Police dive team on Friday. DNA testing and results are pending.
Leeman was last seen on July 26, 1978.
The 63-year-old widow left her second-floor apartment in Gorham and drove off into a rainy night, according to the book ‘Tales Told in the Shadows of the White Mountains’ by Charles Jordan.
She was reported missing a week later and police found little evidence as to where she had gone.
After a while, the case went cold. Then, three years ago, New Hampshire Fish and Game Officer Joe Canfield heard about the Leeman disappearance.
Canfield heads up Fish and Game’s Sonar/ROV team, which uses underwater side-scan sonar and submersible drone technology. He made the Leeman case the basis for the team’s monthly training.
In late July, they broke the case open.
On July 29, the Sonar/ROV team detected the car lying in a shallow area on the Vermont side of the Connecticut River alongside River Road. Canfield said the sonar showed the vehicle “as clear as day.”
A week later on Thursday the dive team found the license plate and confirmed it was Leeman’s car. That night her daughter, 84-year-old Nancy McClain of Gilman, Vt., was notified. She was dumbstruck by the news.
“I’m just numb,” McLain said, in disbelief that the car was found so close to her home. “She was only three miles away and we never knew it.”
