The host of an NEK-TV cable show was barred from calling into Gov. Phil Scott’s twice-a-week- media briefings in February 2021 because the governor determined the host was more entertainment than news.
The host of “It’s News To Us,” Steve Merrill, of North Troy, was told he could no longer pose questions to the governor and members of his administration during the media Q and A time that follows the administration’s COVID-related updates on Tuesdays and Fridays. The number of media representatives who ask questions during the briefings typically range from 20 to 30. Merrill had been asking questions as part of the media since May.
Following Merrill’s question on Feb. 2, 2021, the governor said no more.
Merrill had referenced consideration of setting-aside doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the Black, Indigenous and People of Color community in Vermont and asked, “What with no tribal — federal tribal recognition and, you know, reservations or anything like that, how would one qualify as indigenous?”
He concluded the question with what he later admitted was “a crack” referencing former presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “Do we use the Elizabeth Warren standard with high cheekbones or did you just take people’s word for it?” Merrill asked.
Rebecca Kelley, the governor’s communications director, reported that the question troubled many. In a letter to NEK-TV Director Tod Pronto she noted “numerous Vermonters” were concerned about Merrill’s “offensive question.”
She communicated by email to Merrill and NEK-TV Director Tod Pronto the decision to refuse Merrill access to the press conferences.
“We have determined you are not using these briefings – or your questions at the briefings – to produce a bona fide news report but instead for a hobby entertainment program,” Kelley stated. “The Q&A during the Administration’s COVID press briefings is for journalists asking questions for bona fide news reporting.”
