2021 In Review: Cal-Rec Goes Solar

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Caledonian-Record began dramatically reducing its carbon footprint in the fall of 2021.
The 184-year-old newspaper began construction in October on a 90-panel solar array estimated to yield 40 kWh of power per year.
The step toward energy independence began last year when Publisher Todd Smith saw a SunCommon ad for solar incentives on the caledonianrecord.com website. That led to contact with Carrie Fenn who explained the environmental benefits and financial incentives of going solar. Smith signed a contract with SunCommon the next day.
“We didn’t need much convincing, but Carrie did a great job walking us through the process,” Smith said. “It had to make financial sense, and she showed us that it could.”
The sun was brightly shining Tuesday afternoon with temperatures in the mid-60s as Adam Wiggett and his crew of two prepared the roof of the Caledonian’s main office building at 190 Federal St. The newspaper, which has been owned and operated by four generations of Smiths dating back to 1919, built and began operating at the Federal Street location in 1949.
Wiggett, a subcontractor for SunCommon on the project, said it’s a good location for rooftop solar. The power that will be generated by the array far exceeds the paper’s modest need. That sparked the paper’s interest to explore other efficiency measures.
Smith pulled out an old quote he had for a major heat pump upgrade to the paper’s heating system. As a straight-up investment, Smith always thought the payback arc was too long. Coupled with the excess solar power and incentives from Efficiency Vermont, it became a no-brainer.
