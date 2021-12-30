2021 In Review: Caledonia Deputy Sherriff Charged

Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff Capt. Stephen Bunnell was accused in August of using his power and position as a police officer to convince at least three female drug addicts into providing him nude photos and sex in exchange for money.
Bunnell, 47, pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor prohibited acts for allegedly soliciting and paying women for sex and two counts of prohibited conduct for allegedly requesting nude photos.
Judge Timothy B. Tomasi released Bunnell pending trial on personal recognizance.
Bunnell once served as “Chief Deputy” and second-in-command to Caledonia County Sheriff Dean Shatney. He is also accused in the affidavit of abusing his position as a police officer.
According to court documents, one of the alleged victims said she first met Bunnell in 2017 during her court-ordered check-ins at the Sheriff’s Department due to pending drug sale charges.
“She advised that at first Bunnell seemed really nice,” wrote police in their affidavit filed in support of the charges. “She would sometimes be late checking in and Bunnell would not create any trouble for her being late. She advised she saw other people check in late and they faced repercussions for this.”
Police said Bunnell then lent the woman money and requested nude pictures in return.
The money, according to the alleged victim, all went to feed her addiction to drugs.
Bunnell, who is no longer employed by the sheriff’s department, faces a possible sentence of up to four years in prison and $800 in fines if convicted.
