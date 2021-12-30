2021 In Review: Catamount Leases Big Space At Green Mtn. Mall To Create ArtPort, An Indoor Entertainment Venue

ST. JOHNSBURY CENTER — Green Mountain Mall acquired a new tenant in January 2021 that’s occupying over 24,000 square feet of space.
Catamount Arts and Mall Owner Mark Healy announced plans on Jan. 13, 2021 to utilize unoccupied mall space to create ArtPort, indoor art, entertainment and performance space for live shows, exhibitions and more.
“It’s a great space with lots of exciting potential,” said Catamount Executive Director Jody Fried.
The first show was held March 20 and featured Audrey Drake. Throughout the remainder of the year a dozen events were held in the space.
Fried said the name “ArtPort” came out of a staff brainstorming session. It references the large open space that feels like an airport hangar and the idea of being transported into an entertaining experience when you enter.
The space Catamount Arts is using once held three retail tenants. Healy said the businesses most recently there was Sears, Habitat for Humanity and Fashion Bug. The walls that separated the spaces are now gone, creating the wide-open area for Catamount.
The news came weeks after JCPenney announced its decision to vacate the mall after four decades of business there.
In making the announcement of the mall space plan, Catamount identified the ways COVID impacted the arts organization and the ways it adapted to provide entertainment and programming.
“Staffers scrambled to adapt what they could, hosting EPIC Music lessons one-on-one or online and gearing their annual film slam with SOCAPA to quarantined families,” noted Catamount officials. “Catamount created new programming practically overnight to keep all sectors of the community engaged, entertained, and connected.”
The mall plan came with the recognition that the shows must go on even as the pandemic lingers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.