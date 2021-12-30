2021 In Review: Clifford Plugs Pipes In Cabot

An unusual culprit was found to have backed up the Cabot School sewer in April.
“One of our younger friends flushed their stuffed animal down the toilet — which is a major accomplishment to have been able to get it to go down the toilet in the first place,” Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker explained during a school board meeting on April 26, 2021.
“That’s what was plugging everything up,” Tucker continued. “There’s a picture floating around of when they finally found the thing, with its big eyes staring out of the sewer pipe …”
Cabot Schools’ drainage problems began in early April when the sewer first backed up. Some work was done to remedy the blockage, but after contractors thought the sewer had been cleared, it backed up once again.
Further investigation resulted in the discovery of a “Clifford the Big Red Dog” stuffed animal in the pipes.
“I would also like to say that there was some clay involved that had accumulated over time,” said Principal Rebecca Tatistcheff.
“Yeah, maybe if the clay hadn’t been there, Clifford would have made the trip all the way to the town sewer,” said Tucker. “But he got hung up in there.”
The sewer repair cost around $7,000 and was paid for with federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds.
