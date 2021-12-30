In March, a Colebrook couple pleaded guilty to abusing their infant daughter.
In April 2020, the mother, Erika Weatherwax, 27, held her then 3-month-old daughter while her intimate partner and the child’s father, Gerald F. Hope, 38, sprayed milk directly into the baby’s mouth while the baby was flat on her back, crying and choking and trying to breathe.
Weatherwax recorded the incident on a cell phone video that was later found by a caseworker.
The infant was also discovered to have suffered a bone fracture in her arm after an appointment with a pediatrician at Indian Stream Health Center in Colebrook on April 30, 2020.
Indian Stream pediatricians quickly contacted the New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth and Families and arranged to transport the baby to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for further examination.
Further investigation revealed that Weatherwax observed the swelling on the infant two weeks before the April 30 appointment and chose not to bring the infant to her originally scheduled appointment on April 22, and did not schedule a new appointment until pressured to do so by another person.
Hope and Weatherwax were initially charged with Class B felony count of second-degree domestic violence assault by strangulation, and Hope with an additional Class A felony count of domestic violence first-degree assault for causing bodily injury, but avoided the maximum 3½- to 7-year prison for the Class B felony (and Hope a 7½- to 15-year sentence for the Class A felony) by pleading guilty to a Class A misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
They were given a total House of Corrections sentence of 24 months, with three months total to serve and the rest suspended.
