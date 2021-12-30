The COVID-19 outbreak at Country Village Center in Lancaster was officially closed by the Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
The long-term care facility reported 12 resident deaths and 67 infections (47 residents, 20 staff) over the course of a two-month outbreak that began Dec. 3.
In New Hampshire, long-term care facilities remain in outbreak status until they go 14 days without a positive test among residents and staff.
Country Village Center was one of nearly 200 facility outbreaks through Dec. 22.
Elsewhere in the North Country facility outbreaks claimed 15 lives at the Coos County Nursing Hospital and one at Lafayette Center in Franconia.
To date, facility outbreaks have resulted in 735 deaths.
