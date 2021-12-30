The Danville School board and administration spent about an hour of their Oct. 5 board meeting listening to concerns and comments regarding the school’s universal masking policy.
The meeting was moderated by Dave Towle, vice-chair of the school board.
Frustrations expressed ranged from parents worried about the length of time “close contacts” were currently required to quarantine to concerns regarding the effects of masking children to several parents who simply thanked the board and administration for requiring masks and keeping their children safe.
Board members and the school administration empathized with parents for the situation that they are put in by the pandemic throughout the meeting, saying that they are doing everything possible to keep the schools open.
“All of us are having the same struggles,” said board member Clayton Cargill. “You want to talk to your kids about ‘learn, be good and I love you.’ That’s what you want to say to your kids, not ‘make sure your mask is over your nose.’”
Danville parentAmy Bedor demanded evidence that masks are the reason students and staff are being protected.
Robert Edgar, Danville school board member and a retired biologist and professor, spoke up.
“Science isn’t going to produce proof,” he said. “The CDC operates on the preponderance of the evidence. There are studies that support things and studies that refute things. People that know what they’re talking about can balance that and [decide that] one weighs heavier than the other when making a decision.”
“If you’re looking for a study that proves masks do anything, you’re not going to find it,” Edgar continued. “You’re going to find at the CDC a list of papers published in peer-reviewed journals that support more often, more strongly that masks are effective in preventing transmission.”
