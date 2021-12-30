Danville School students selected “Bears” as their new mascot in a ranked-choice vote held at the school in early December.
The historic decision was announced by fourth-grader Willa Mantius, the youngest member of the mascot committee, during a special school board meeting on Dec. 9. The name — one of four options — both won the overall vote and the runoff ranked-choice vote.
According to a compilation of reasons for the “Bears” option, “Bears are native to the Danville area, can be depicted as powerful, dangerous (older students/teams) or super cute (younger students/teams), and could create a variety of visually appealing logos. Bears are strong, resourceful, and protect their own, especially their cubs, which represents the ideal of what a PreK-12 school can and should be.”
School board member Dave Towle, who voted against affirming the new name, said he was “very impressed” with the voting process but still wished the removal of the school’s former name — the Indians — had been put to a community vote. Board chair Bruce Melendy noted that, while he would have also liked a community vote, any such vote would not have been binding per Vermont Supreme Court rule.
The board voted four-to-one to adopt a school policy prohibiting offensive school symbols or representation by a race or ethnic group on March 23, 2021, following multiple forums and opportunities for public input as well as decades of activism by some. After a petition garnering over 500 signatures asking for the board to reconsider the name was turned in this summer — and further opportunity for public comment— the board voted again to reaffirm their policy.
“This process caused a lot of rancor in the community, but I am choosing to view that as a reflection of this community’s continued interest in, and passion for the school,” Superintendent Mark Tucker in an email to the Caledonian-Record. “Now that we are finished I hope the larger community will recognize the best interest of our current students by acknowledging and respecting their choice.”
“I hope this new mascot will allow today’s students to develop the sense of pride and connection to the school that the former mascot did for others,” wrote Tucker.
