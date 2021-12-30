The Vermont Health Department reported the last week of July that the Delta variant had been confirmed in the Northeast Kingdom, a worrisome development for local health officials.
According to the Health Department, the COVID-19 Delta variant was confirmed as the cause of at least five cases in Orleans County and two cases in Caledonia County. The data released at the time showed the Delta variant had been confirmed in eight Vermont counties: Chittenden, Washington, Windham, Orleans, Caledonia, Addison, Orange and Rutland - up from just two counties the week before.
The assumption was the prevalence of Delta was higher since the Health Department had limited capacity to conduct the genomic sequencing necessary to identify variants and there was a lag in completing the sequencing and getting results.
Confirmation that Delta was in the region had local health officials concerned.
Dr. Michael Rousse, chief medical officer at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, said at the time Northeast Kingdom residents should remain cautious about COVID-19, keep their masks handy, and get vaccinated if not already.
“I would come down on the side of cautious,” said Rousse. “What I’m reading today is our concept of herd immunity is changing when it comes to COVID.”
Rousse said even 84 percent of eligible Vermonters may not be enough when the latest data suggests a higher percentage of vaccinated people than previously thought can become a breakthrough infection and spread COVID to others.
“Our active cases are not too bad yet,” said Rousse in late July. “I just think we have to be ready for this to change.”
Delta would go on to account for all the cases in Vermont through the fall and lead to record cases, including in the Northeast Kingdom where the virus found fertile ground with lower vaccination rates than elsewhere in Vermont.
Delta was still the dominant strain as of mid December, though the arrival of Omicron was predicted to outpace Delta heading into 2022.
