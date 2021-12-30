2021 In Review: Dr. Mark Price Retires

After 35 years of providing care to hundreds of children in the community, pediatrician Dr. Mark Price retired from St. Johnsbury Pediatrics on May 28, 2021.
Dr. Price completed his pediatrics residency at the University of Vermont and joined pediatrician Dr. Cindy Steinem at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) in 1986. They worked together for two years, and when Dr. Steinem left, Dr. Price held a solo practice for four years.
“It was just Dr. Price, Cheryl Stahler, who was the Office Manager at the time, and nurse Nancy Cohen, and we did it all,” Dr. Price said in an interview in May on his retirement. “We added nurse practitioners, eventually more doctors and staff, and things kept growing and growing.”
But growth wasn’t the only change Dr. Price saw over his tenure at St. Johnsbury Pediatrics.
“One of the biggest things that has changed over the years is that vaccines have helped get rid of some bad diseases,” Dr. Price said.
In 2019, the Vermont Department of Health (VDH) recognized St. Johnsbury Pediatrics for their high immunization rates. The percentages of patients between the ages of two and three who received a particular vaccine ranged from 91 to 96%.
Dr. Price says that what he will miss most in his retirement is being able to tell parents and children that they are doing a good job, and that they are good parents or good kids. That they have what it takes to continue to grow and do great things in the world.
