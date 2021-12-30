2021 In Review: Dryer Fire Forces Evacuation Of Canterbury Inn

Fire in a dryer forced the evacuation of Canterbury Inn in residents in April.
Most of the 27 residents in the Cherry Street, St. Johnsbury assisted living facility were asleep when the smoke detectors sounded about 11:35 p.m. on April 25. The first St. Johnsbury firefighters arrived soon after and discovered smoke coming from the basement. A frequently rehearsed evacuation plan was already in place, with residents being roused and escorted to the Universalist Church across the street.
“Twice a year we practice an evacuation drill,” said Eric Bach, owner of Canterbury Inn, the day after the fire. “We do everything we did last night except usually we don’t do it at night.”
Extinguishing the fire was not a significant challenge for firefighters. Flames that sparked inside a dryer were confined to a laundry room. The shower from a sprinkler head inside the room helped keep the fire from spreading until firefighters arrived to finish putting it out.
Making sure all residents got out of the building and safely across the street to shelter in the church was an effort handled well by many people, Bach said. Supporting the effort were Canterbury Inn staff members, people affiliated with the church, St. Johnsbury Police officers, CALEX rescue personnel, firefighters, residents and some family members.
“A big shout-out to the residents,” said Bach. “They were all very helpful with each other.”
Most of the residents were temporarily sheltered at the Comfort Inn the Canterbury was ready for reoccupancy.
