2021 In Review: Early Case Records Dwarfed By Delta Surge

The Northeast Kingdom saw a spike in COVID-19 cases in late March and early April that, at that time, set regional records for daily new cases and a new high for seven-day average.
The last week of March and first week of April had a 7-day average of just over 30 cases per day, which included several outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the region.
Record cases of 49 and 48 cases were reported on back-to-back days, the largest for the region aside from over 100 cases reported in a single day related to the Newport prison outbreak a couple weeks earlier.
The cases resulted in numerous school closings or shifts to remote learning.
Those daily case records stood until this fall’s surge of cases from the Delta variant which resulted in new record cases with an average of over 65 cases per day in the second week of November. On Nov. 10 there were 112 cases reported and on Nov. 11 104 cases. Seven of the NEK’s top 10 days for most cases fell between the first week of November and the first week of December.
Since then, cases have crept back down to an average of 30 per day, although health officials have warned they expect cases to turn higher again with the arrival of the Omicron variant and exposure risks from holiday gatherings.
