2021 In Review: Essex County Records Its First COVID Death

In mid-February state officials warned that they were concerned about the number of new COVID cases in Essex County. This coincided with the first death in Vermont’s most rural county.
Essex County has been a point of concern for state officials at several times during the pandemic for various reasons, including high case counts per capita, low vaccination rates and even its proximity to Coos County, New Hampshire, where cases have had episodes of widespread transmission.
While Essex County has had at times the highest number of recent cases per capita, the small population in the area means relatively few cases can sway the per-capita rates significantly.
As of the last week in December Essex County had experienced two COVID-related deaths and a total of 865 reported cases. Over 500 of the cases have come after Sept. 1, in Vermont’s ongoing surge of cases attributed to the Delta variant.
Essex County has the lowest vaccination rate with 62% of its 5+ population receiving at least 1 dose of vaccine, according to the Health Department. The statewide average is 85%.
