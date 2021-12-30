In May, nearly three years after being arrested for domestic violence against his former fiancee, Jeff Woodburn, then a three-term New Hampshire state senator and Senate minority leader, was convicted by a jury on nearly half the charges.
After a four-day jury trial at Coos Superior Court in May, Woodburn, 56, a Democrat from Whitefield, was found guilty of a total of four counts, two Class A misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and simple assault and two Class A misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief.
The jury found Woodburn, who was arrested in August 2018 on a total of nine misdemeanor charges, guilty of biting the left hand of Emily Jacobs, 38, of Jefferson, while in a parked vehicle on Dec. 15, 2017, and causing injury, and recklessly kicking in the locked door to her home on Dec. 24, 2017, after Jacobs had told him to leave following an argument.
Woodburn was also found guilty of kicking and damaging the door to her clothes dryer on Aug. 10, 2017.
He was sentenced on July 13 to 30 days in jail for domestic violence simple assault and 30 days for the two counts of criminal mischief.
Under New Hampshire statute, each count carries a maximum sentence of 12 months in the House of Corrections.
The jury found Woodburn not guilty of three other counts of simple assault, one count of criminal trespass, and one count of domestic violence simple assault that alleged he bit Jacobs’ forearm in June 2018.
In August, a day before he was scheduled to begin serving 60 days in county jail, Woodburn filed a notice of appeal seeking to overturn his domestic violence conviction.
His sentence is stayed as his appeal pends before the New Hampshire Supreme Court, which is expected to hear oral arguments and issue a decision in 2022.
