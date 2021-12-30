2021 In Review: F*** Biden Sign In Bethlehem

Ryan Collins was unhappy with the political climate, the direction of the country, and especially President Joseph Biden.
So he made a provocative statement.
Over the July 4 weekend Collins hung a flag outside of his roadside apartment at the Pinewood Motel that read “F*** Biden. And F*** You For Voting For Him.”
The motel owner attempted to remove the sign but was overruled by Bethlehem Police, who deemed it protected free speech, and the Select Board referred the matter to town counsel.
After someone allegedly torched the signs on July 7, Collins produced larger and more profane signs.
Those signs occupied a high-visibility location on Route 302 along the western approach to the downtown.
Following months of mounting public frustration, the property was sold twice. The second buyer was neighboring Presidential Mountain Resort, who acquired the 14-unit motel in September.
They moved to evict the 17 tenants.
As of late December, Collins had vacated his apartment at the motel and was living elsewhere.
