2021 In Review: Fenton Chester Reopens

After 20 months, Fenton Chester Arena re-opened thanks to a grassroots effort.
RINK Inc. was formed over the summer by youth hockey parents to revive FCA, which had been closed since March 2020 due to COVID-fueled financial issues. The previous manager, Lyndon Institute, reportedly lost more than $227,000 on rink operations between 2016 and 2021.
The non-profit was awarded the FCA management contract by the Town of Lyndon in August.
RINK Inc. raised over $65,000 to restart and operate the rink for the 2021-2022 season and secured $25,000 from the town for facility improvements, which include the replacement of the furnace.
In the fall Tom Eyman was hired as the arena manager. The rink re-opened in late October.
Fenton Chester opened in 1979 and remains the only indoor ice skating facility in Caledonia County.
Generations of Northeast Kingdom residents have passed through the tin barn. They have forged friendships, made memories, and learned lessons within their walls.
It serves over 100 youth skaters, 60 high schoolers, and up to 100 adults, and each season welcomes visiting teams from Rutland to St. Albans.
It is home to the Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association and three local high school teams (Lyndon Institute, St. Johnsbury Academy, Kingdom Blades Co-operative), as well as numerous other facility users.
