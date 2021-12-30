2021 In Review: Fire Chief Bouffard Leaves

ST. JOHNSBURY — The town’s fire chief left the position at the conclusion of his three-year contract on July 31.
“After much consideration, I have decided to not renew my contract with the Town of St. Johnsbury,” Chief Jon Bouffard noted in an email sent to members of the fire department in June.
Chief Bouffard began leading the town’s fire department in August 2018. He was hired to replace Troy Ruggles, who served as St. Johnsbury fire chief for 22 years.
Bouffard’s departure, he said, is due to personal reasons that he didn’t want to share.
“I’ve enjoyed working with the community,” Bouffard said when reached by phone on Thursday. “It’s been a phenomenal community.”
In addition to serving as the fire chief, Bouffard is also the town’s Emergency Management Director responsible for planning and responding to unexpected emergencies. Apart from his St. Johnsbury responsibilities, he is part of the federal Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT). Earlier in the pandemic, he was deployed to an out-of-state COVID emergency site to help in a medical capacity.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead said the chief’s experience in emergency management was a benefit during the pandemic.
“We could not have ever known that the Chief’s emergency operation’s response experience would be needed to the extent it was this past year,” Whitehead said.
Prior to joining the St. Johnsbury Fire Department, Bouffard was operations director for Lyndon Rescue. He lives in Pike N.H.
Whitehead, who hired Bouffard said Thursday, “It’s hard to believe that the 3-year contract is up … I am thankful for the time he gave us and wish him the best with future endeavors.”
