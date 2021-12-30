It was an otherworldly event that ended over the Northeast Kingdom March 7.
A meteor streaked across the sky from Mt. Mansfield toward the NEK on a Sunday evening around 5:40 p.m. before exploding and breaking apart miles above Orleans County.
The fireball caught the attention of thousands of people across the Northeast and Canada and fired up local science educator Bobby Farlice-Rubio from Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium.
Farlice-Rubio said the extra-terrestrial phenomenon captures the imagination and is a great teaching tool, but he cautions about the notion of rushing out and looking for meteors.
Farlice-Rubio speculates the largest pieces of the meteor may be no bigger than a grain of rice and is likely just dust and ash. What’s more, it could have flown hundreds of miles east of the NEK to be scattered by the wind across the Northern Forest.
“I wish that that was something practical to do,” said Farlice-Rubio of hunting for a meteorite. “If there was a chance I would be out there.”
Ever the educator, Farlice-Rubio pointed out that 70 million pounds of space rock falls on earth every year, but most of it too small to ever notice or find.
Farlice-Rubio said he had presented a class called “It Came From Above,” a cheeky nod to sci-fi films of old but in reality focuses on celestial events like black holes, supernovas and meteors.
What had Farlice-Rubio just as excited, though, was how the meteor is a prime example of the power of citizen scientists.
NASA’s Meteor Watch reported on the fireball just over two hours after it was spotted Sunday night.
