2021 In Review: Gerald Winn Retires After A Half Century As Littleton Town Moderator

September marked the end of a long era in the North Country and in New Hampshire — the retirement of Gerald Winn, who served as Littleton’s town moderator for 56 years.
Winn, 84, was first elected as town moderator in 1966, at the age of 28.
He made New Hampshire history as the state’s longest consecutively serving town moderator.
In November, Winn, who retired after some health challenges, was named 2021 Littleton Citizen of the Year by the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce and was bestowed resolutions by the Gov. Chris Sununu and the New Hampshire Senate for his more than half century of service.
“I didn’t set out to make it a career, or a second career,” Winn said to The Caledonian-Record in 2016, recounting his time as town moderator. “As long as people want me to do it, I will.”
They did, and after the first election or two he never faced a serious challenger.
In addition to moderating town deliberative sessions and town meetings, Winn served as the school district moderator for a quarter century and was the moderator for presidential primary elections and general elections.
In presenting the LACC Citizen of the Year award plaque, LACC director Joanne Melanson said Winn has always been highly involved in his community and helped lay the foundation for the town of Littleton’s development.
“Your kindness, your broad smile, and your positive comments to everyone you meet has certainly been a comfort to all of us,” she said.
The plaque was presented to Winn for his “outstanding citizenship” and for his serving the Littleton community “with exemplary vision, pride, and commitment to the betterment of society.”
“This is very gratifying,” said Winn.
