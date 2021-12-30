2021 In Review: Guns & Drugs Found On Portland Street

Police raided a house at 619 Portland St. just before 8 a.m. in February and seized guns, drugs, thousands of dollars in cash and cited six suspects into court on multiple charges including fentanyl trafficking.
Police also located a suspect who has now been charged in connection with an unsolved shooting on Lafayette Street last month.
According to court documents, the five suspects are: Tyge R. Searl, 36, fentanyl trafficking; Heather L. Powers, 32, fentanyl trafficking; Ariya Sweeney, 19, impeding a police officer and resisting arrest; Sherod A. Hackett, 22, fentanyl trafficking and Jonathon C. Headley, 24, fentanyl trafficking. Police did not provide the home towns of the five accused suspects.
A sixth suspect was identified by police as Paul L. Downer, 25, of Hartford, Conn.
In addition to being cited for fentanyl trafficking, Downer was also cited for aggravated assault with a weapon and attempted 2nd-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Ryan C. Farnham, 29, in an apartment at 243 Lafayette St. in St. Johnsbury on Jan. 22.
The operation, which also involved the Northern Drug Task Force, The Essex County Sheriff’s Department, the ATF and FBI, led to the seizure of 84 grams of fentanyl and 190 grams of crack cocaine.
Police said they also found $7,567 in cash in the house and 11 firearms including two AR-15 rifles, two revolvers and seven semi-automatic handguns. Two of the handguns and one of the AR-15 rifles were identified as stolen. Two of the handguns seized by police had the serial numbers filed off.
