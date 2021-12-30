2021 In Review: Hardwick Electric Settles Lawsuit

The Hardwick Electric Department made an announcement in May 2021 that a lawsuit worth $960,000 related to embezzlement by a former employee had been settled.
The suit was against the Certified Public Accounting firm Kittell Branagan & Sargent LTD in St. Albans.
In a statement, HED noted, “This settlement brings closure to the financial harm suffered by HED from the embezzlement of $1.67 million by former HED employee Joyce Bellavance.”
The amount of money embezzled is considered the largest known government embezzlement in Vermont history.
The crime was discovered by other utility staff in 2010. Bellavance was convicted on federal charges in 2012 and sentenced to 3½ years in prison. She had been an employee of the utility for 38½ years.
HED recovered assets worth over $700,000 from Bellavance including luxury vehicles, furniture, jewelry, IRAs, and her Mackville Road home in Hardwick.
Part of the embezzled money, $100,000, went to assist daughters with home purchases. Instead of requiring the forfeiture of their homes, the government agreed to allow each daughter to provide $50,000 to offset the money fraudulently used by their mother.
HED also previously obtained a Vermont civil court settlement for 50 percent of Bellavance’s municipal pension.
“Over the last ten years the HED Board of Commissioners diligently pursued all possible avenues to recover the stolen funds,” HED said in the statement.
The final push was the lawsuit claiming professional malpractice against Kittell Branagan & Sargent in 2016. The firm audited HED’s financial statements from 2006 through 2010 - when over $1.26 million was embezzled, HED noted.
The settlement was reached with the CPA firm with no admissions of accountability by the firm.
