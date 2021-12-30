Accused Connecticut drug dealer Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter, 33, was charged with kidnapping and attempted murder for allegedly beating and pistol-whipping Matthew Goodell, 26, at his Barnet residence in September.
Hunter pleaded not guilty to the charges and was ordered held without bail by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi at the request of Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski.
“On September 6-7, 2021, Mr. Hunter entered the home of Matthew Goodell,” wrote Zaleski in court documents. “He was armed with a firearm; dragged Mr. Goodell from sleeping in his bed and proceeded to beat him throughout the course of the night on the 6th. During the beating, Mr. Hunter threatened Goodell; put a gun in his mouth; and repeatedly beat him with both the firearm and his fists.”
Goodell escaped from the ongoing assault out a bathroom window but suffered from multiple head and face injuries including a fractured cheekbone.
Goodell’s brother and housemate, Kyle W. Goodell, 23, has been charged with aiding in the commission of a felony for allegedly helping Hunter with the beating of his brother. Both are the children of retired Vermont State Police Maj. Walter Goodell.
Also arrested for allegedly taking part in the beating was Townsend, Vt. resident Sydney J. “Ruby Rose” Clark-Adams, 24.
Clark-Adams pleaded not guilty to felony charges of assault & robbery and accessory to kidnapping. The court set bail at $25,000.
Kyle Goodell pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on conditions.
Hunter and Clark-Adams are both facing possible sentences of up to life in prison.
