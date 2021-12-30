2021 In Review: Kingdom East School Board Votes To ‘Repurpose’ Gilman School

In a split decision, the Kingdom East School Board voted in mid-May to repurpose Gilman Middle School and send its students to Lunenburg Elementary School and Concord School.
The decision was by a vote of 9-5 with, at times, impassioned speeches by board members on both sides of the issue. While the discussion was robust at the board level, no members of the public offered comments prior to the vote made during the Zoom meeting May 11.
The KESD Board had been considering the move for a while. In April it announced the vote would be held in May and issued a 35-page report and analysis of the proposal to relocate Lunenburg’s 5th-8th grade students that currently attend Gilman with 5th graders attending Lunenburg Elementary and the 6th-8th graders joining the middle school students at Concord School. The report followed months of committee work and input from stakeholders. The Gilman School facility would go on to be the home of the Gilman Head Start program and a variety of community purposes.
Following the board debate, the vote to repurpose Gilman School and send its students elsewhere passed with those approving the plan: Alyssa May - Lyndon, Erin Rossetti - Lyndon, Holly Taylor - Lyndon, Julie Gist - Concord, Lila Leonard - Newark, Amanda Chapman - Lyndon, Miranda Fox - Lyndon, Tony Demasi - Burke, and Cynthia Stuart - Concord.
Those opposing the plan were Biff Mahoney - Sheffield, Jacob Simpson - Sutton, Jim Peyton - Lunenburg, Kory Cantin - Lunenburg, and Kari Scott - Wheelock.
The issue arose over the summer with Lunenburg residents raising concerns that not enough was being done to prepare the students and families for the transition and address transportation and access concerns.
