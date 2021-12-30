It’s no secret that the Northeast Kingdom’s lakes are special to locals and visitors alike.
However, decades of data show that while Vermont’s oligotrophic lakes — the scientific term for lower-nutrient bodies of water that are generally very clear and deep — are mainly of excellent quality, the majority of them show steadily increasing phosphorus levels. Eventually, this will lead to declines in the quality of the lake.
Over the past two years, scientists and leaders within the Department of Environmental Conservation have been working with NEK stakeholders to bring enhanced protection to these lakes by reclassifying choice waters from “good” to “excellent.” Reclassifying the lake means that the state would be required to help the community restore it if the lake hits 12 parts per billion of phosphorus instead of 18 parts per billion — when it would likely be too late.
DEC has identified seven lakes — six of which are in the NEK: Maidstone, Echo, Caspian, Seymour, Willoughby and Shadow — as good candidates for this process.
“We’re spending all of this money and time and effort on restoring impaired waters — the Champlain, Carmi, Memphremagog efforts — and that’s important and that’s good,” said Oliver Pierson, Lakes and Ponds Program manager. “But we’ve also come to the realization that we should be increasing protections to maintain our best-quality waters; it’s a lot more efficient and less expensive to take a few steps to protect the high-quality waters as opposed to trying to fix an impaired body of water.”
Kellie Merrell, longtime aquatic ecologist with the DEC and a Danville resident, notes that the current lake reclassification efforts can be more accurately described as “just putting the lakes in the class where they have always belonged.”
Each of the six lakes’ processes are in various stages of completion; so far, the DEC has received reclassification petitions from Maidstone, Echo and Caspian and marked them administratively complete. The next step is to obtain public comment.
On Monday, Pierson said he was waiting for permission to move forward on scheduling pre-rulemaking hearings.
Following public comment, the petition will head to Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore who, with input from DEC officials, will decide if the state agrees with the petitioners and wants to initiate legislative rulemaking.
