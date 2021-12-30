LYNDON CENTER — Longtime Lyndon Institute administrator - and the independent high school’s first female Head of School in its more than 150-year history, Twiladawn Perry will move on with the Class of 2022, into retirement.
In an interview in February, Perry shared that being at Lyndon Institute feels like being at home.
Herself an alumnae of LI, she has spent three of her nearly four decades in education in Vermont walking these familiar halls.
Perry, who will retire at 63, says the time is right. Her husband, John, better known as “Jack,” is seven years her senior, and retired from LI a few years ago.
“There are some things we would like to do, like travel,” Perry said. “I have had the experience of watching people retire and then they are too ill or they can’t … it doesn’t happen.”
She also wants to spend more time with young granddaughter, Kennedy, who lives in southern N.H.
But Perry said they definitely plan to remain in the NEK.
The school’s first-ever female head also wants to spend time doing community service.
“From my years in special education, I know that there is a need for guardian ad litem for children going through the court system; that is high up there on my priority list, and I can’t volunteer when I am working here, it doesn’t work out that way,” said Perry.
She’s also interested in giving back by volunteering at some local food pantries in retirement.
In September, LI’s Board announced her successor, following a search for the next head of school, following a 9-month search. They announced the hiring of Dr. Brian Bloomfield, who is set to begin on July 1, 2022. The vote of the Board of Trustees was unanimous.
“He will most certainly bring Lyndon Institute to the next level of excellence in all that we do,” said trustee Loralee Tester (LI Class of 1996) who is also a parent, and co-chair of the search committee.
