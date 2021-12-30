In September, millions of eyes were on Littleton when the town was featured on Good Morning America as one of the highlights of New Hampshire.
In a four-minute segment called “Granite State Rising Again,” highlighting communities and businesses bouncing back from the pandemic, ABC News correspondent Will Reeve had big things to say about the small town.
“New Hampshire really is like a postcard in so many places, and Main Street in Littleton is a top 10 Main Street in America, not just according to my personal rankings,” Reeve said to his on air-colleagues in the GMA studio, where he had sent them some treats from Chutters candy store, owned by Jim Alden. “They actually voted on it and they display that distinction on the marquee of the movie theater. And Chutters is fantastic. The fudge they make in-house. We had a great time.”
The segment by GMA, which has a current viewership of more than 3 million, put Littleton even deeper on the map, Alden, who also serves as president of Littleton Main Street Inc., said after the segment aired.
“I see it as a recognition of where Littleton has grown as a destination,” said Alden. “He said it a couple of times, that it’s one of the best small Main Streets, a postcard-perfect New England Main Street. In our conversations, it was about walking around. He said this is such an incredible Main Street, so close to the river and mill, and that was key. People are recognizing this authentic New England Main Street with a balance of some real old places that have been around for a while and then some newer artisanal places, like Schilling and the Crumb Bar.”
