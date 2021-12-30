In March, after a two-year legal fight between Littleton Regional Healthcare and North Country Healthcare that stemmed from LRH’s withdrawal from NCH, a resolution was reached that ended all litigation.
In 2016, the state approved the formation of North Country Healthcare as the nonprofit parent of LRH, Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Colebrook, and Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, with the goal to share services and staff, improve healthcare quality, and reduce health care costs in the region.
In February 2019, LRH announced its intent to withdraw, within the withdrawal period as outlined in the contract, stating that the goals of LRH could best be reached independently and its patients better served without an affiliation.
NCH sued, arguing that the withdrawal of LRH, which provided 42 percent of the operating expenses for NCH, violated the affiliation agreement and LRH engaged in breach of contract.
LRH filed a counter-claim, arguing that NCH from the outset was prepared to oppose LRH’s withdrawal and discredit top officers at LRH.
In October 2019, the New Hampshire Attorney Genera’s office issued a report concluding LRH’s withdrawal was legal.
On March 5, 2021, at Coos Superior Court, in the case NCH and its affiliates brought against defendants Nutter, Duffy, Gingue, Hunter, and Fitzpatrick, a judgment was issued in favor of the five LRH defendants.
In a joint statement, LRH and NCH said, “NCH, WMC, UCVH, and AVH announce that they have dismissed their lawsuit against the named individuals who were board members, officers and employees of Littleton Regional Healthcare related to LRH’s withdrawal from its affiliation with NCH, which was approved after an extensive review by the Director of the Charitable Trust Unit of the New Hampshire Department of Justice in 2019.”
