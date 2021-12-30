2021 In Review: Littleton Woman Named NH Beekeeper Of The Year

In 2021, a Littleton resident, Jancie Mercieri, was named the 2021 New Hampshire Beekeeper of the Year by the New Hampshire Beekeepers Association (NHBA).
She’s been a beekeeper for 10 years and has served as the president of the North Country Beekeepers Association; she owns White Mountain Apiary, which sells honey products to local stores and restaurants.
The honor was a surprise for Mercieri.
In Mercieri’s nomination letter, Heather Achilles, a NHBA member and 2017 Beekeeper of the Year, said “Over the last few years, Jan has been involved in many efforts to help and support New Hampshire beekeepers - especially bringing awareness about honeybees in the northern part of the state.”
As president of the North Country Beekeepers, Mercieri has worked with local businesses, such as the Littleton Food Co-op, to educate and raise honeybee awareness for both beekeepers and the general public; is part of the newly formed New Hampshire queen bee rearing network to help provide local honeybee stock in New Hampshire; promotes participation in NHBA citizen science projects; volunteers as a diagnostician to help local beekeepers understand issues their hives might be having; and championed the creation of the NHBA educational membership that both college and second school students can take advantage of, said Achilles.
As 2021 New Hampshire Beekeeper of the Year, Mercieri said she would continue all the more in education efforts.
“I have some pretty big shoes to fill,” she said. “I have always looked up to those beekeepers in the years before me and really admire them for the projects they are doing.”
With her husband, Joe, she tends to dozens of hives housing several million honeybees.
