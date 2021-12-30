It was a quick response on June 23 from local firefighters that likely saved the Schilling brewpub in Littleton from being engulfed by flames.
The cause of the fire that broke out shortly before 6 p.m. when many diners were outside at tables was an ember from burning wood fueling a pizza oven that blew out of the chimney and landed on the roof.
The quick response by Littleton firefighters and firefighters from neighboring towns prevented the flames from spreading and very likely saved the building, said Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Michael McQuillen.
“The potential was there and I was nervous about losing that building, just based on where the fire was going,” he said. “But I think the quick response from the initial firefighters that got on scene, to get up there and get on that fire with that hand-line in place and be able to get the ladder into place as quickly as they did prevented the spread of that fire. It was outstanding, with the vehicle placement and the quick response of getting everything into place to be able to attack that fire as quickly as they did.”
Responding were firefighters from departments in Littleton, Whitefield, St. Johnsbury (which provided station coverage for LFR), Sugar Hill, Whitefield, Bethlehem, Franconia, and Lisbon.
“I’d say we had between 30 and 35 firefighters assisting in the firefight,” said McQuillen. “It was a great response and quick action by the firefighters.”
In a post to customers and supporters, Schilling staff said, “This could have been so much worse had it not been for the quick action of the firefighters and the extreme professionalism of our staff in evacuating the buildings. Our people are safe, our guests are safe, and we are blessed to have escaped disaster.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.