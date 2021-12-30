2021 In Review: Local Nurse Honored With Trip To Super Bowl

ST. JOHNSBURY — A Green Bay Packers fan from Lyndonville took a New England Patriots plane to Florida in February to cheer the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.
But her all-expense-paid trip to the Super Bowl has more to do with her career in health care than her love of football.
Lyndi Medico, a registered nurse who works at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, was one of 7,500 health care workers across the country who attended the 55th Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Fla. Medico had never been to a professional football game, making her first the biggest one of them all.
The National Football League honored medical professionals for their service throughout the pandemic by giving them more than a third of the total tickets allotted for the game. Raymond James Stadium seats 65,618 people, but COVID-19 safeguards limited total spectators to 22,000.
Getting to the game was also part of the honor. She flew to Florida from Boston with 75 other New England health care professionals on the New England Patriots team plane. It’s a plane that team owner Robert Kraft made available in spring 2020 to deliver about 1.2 million N95 masks to Boston from China to address a shortage of personal protective equipment.
Medico was the only medical worker from the Northeast Kingdom chosen for the trip and one of only four medical people in Vermont who got to go. It was the luck of the draw that got the Super Bowl prize to NVRH, but it was Medico’s commitment to her profession that made her a worthy local choice.
