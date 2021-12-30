Lawmakers in Vermont and New Hampshire were in the midst of the first day of the legislative session when right-wing extremist protesters invaded the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.
Local Republican legislators condemned the events.
“This is nothing that my Republican party stands for. The people who stormed that building do not deserve to be wearing the label of ‘Republican,’” said Vermont Sen. Joe Benning, of Lyndon.
Said Rep. Martha “Marty” Feltus, “People are shocked that we have become so divisive, that this kind of act seems appropriate in some people’s minds. There should have been a far more peaceful method of doing that.”
Rep. Scott Beck, St. Johnsbury, said, “Obviously it’s a sad culmination of a President that has encouraged and incited a group of people that aren’t willing to accept the results from a legal election to create an attempted coup.”
Rep. Kevin Craig, Lancaster, N.H. said, “Of course I condemn any political violence but, once again, it’s the same thing I said in 2018 and 2020: national politics poison relationships between neighbors … People need to stop obsessing about national politics and who occupies the White House and start getting back to working with our friends and neighbors and our local community to find solutions to what affects us locally.”
Rep. David Binford, Bath, N.H. said, “I don’t condone rioting and violence or looting, whether it be what took place during June and July, throughout the months following it in other states … I have many friends that were down there [in the rally and outside the Capitol] and they didn’t witness anything of the sort. I’m not saying that what has been caught on video is false, I’m saying that the narrative that’s there can be skewed and I haven’t been able to differentiate whose side is portraying what.”
Said Rep. Troy Merner, Lancaster, N.H., “I think it’s appalling what happened, there’s no other way to state it. There’s no excuse for it … We have it on both sides and it’s a very small percentage in both parties. They’ve gotta tone it down and the media has got to tone down on it a little bit too. If they’re not getting attention, nothing’s going to happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.