2021 In Review: Local Restaurant Owner Appeared On Chopped

Littleton restaurateur and entrepreneur, Emshika Alberini had long admired Martha Stewart.
In April, she shared the screen with the lifestyle icon.
Alberini appeared in Stewart’s take-over of the Food Network’s “Chopped” series called “Chopped: Martha Rules.”
“Martha is my idol,” said Alberini. “I feel so blessed, so honored to have been included in her show.”
It continued a busy year for Alberini.
In addition to overseeing the restaurant and appearing on Chopped, she launched her own beverage line of nitro-brewed Thai iced tea and Thai iced coffee. The all-natural, no-sugar-added beverages including Emshika’s Thai Iced Coffee and Emshika’s Thai Iced Tea are available at locations nationwide, including the Littleton Food Coop. She was also featured in the May edition of People Magazine.
Alberini has always been motivated.
After relocating to the U.S. from Bangkok, Thailand, she earned a master’s degree in organizational management and worked in corporate settings before founding Chang Thai in 2008.
She is also a business advisor and investor, continues to enroll in professional development courses, and has earned many awards and honors, including the Most Intriguing Woman Business Leader Award from New Hampshire Magazine in 2016.
She said added challenges, like appearing on Chopped, helped to reinvigorate her passion for business and for life.
“This is how you sharpen your knife, your skills,” she said. “This is how you keep your life going. You can’t stop.”
